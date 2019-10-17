Watch Miami (Ohio) vs. N. Illinois: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) (home) vs. N. Illinois (away)

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 2-4-0; N. Illinois 2-4-0

What to Know

Miami (Ohio) is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 37.33 points per game before their next matchup. Miami (Ohio) and Northern Illinois will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for the RedHawks on Saturday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 38-16 punch to the gut against Western Michigan. QB Brett Gabbert had a rough day: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw three interceptions.

Meanwhile, Northern Illinois won the last time they faced Ohio, and things went their way on Saturday, too. The Huskies narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Ohio 39-36. That was the first win for Northern Illinois since their win over Illinois State six weeks ago.

Northern Illinois' win lifted them to 2-4 while Miami (Ohio)'s loss dropped them down to 2-4. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Miami (Ohio) is second worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 260.2 on average. The Huskies have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 15th fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 109.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio

Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the RedHawks.

Over/Under: 49

Series History

Miami (Ohio) and N. Illinois both have one win in their last two games.