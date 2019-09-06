Watch Miami (Ohio) vs. Tenn. Tech: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) (home) vs. Tenn. Tech (away)

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 0-1-0; Tenn. Tech 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Miami (Ohio) 6-6-0; Tenn. Tech 1-10-0;

What to Know

Miami (Ohio) will be playing in front of their home fans against Tenn. Tech at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Tenn. Tech should still be riding high after a win, while Miami (Ohio) will be looking to right the ship.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for the RedHawks last week, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 14-38 defeat to Iowa. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Miami (Ohio) of the 21-45 loss they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Sept. 3 of 2016.

Meanwhile, Tenn. Tech gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They dodged a bullet, finishing off Samford 59-58. Yes, you read that final score correctly. And yes, they were playing football.

Miami (Ohio)'s loss took them down to 0-1 while Tenn. Tech's victory pulled them up to 1-0. A win for Miami (Ohio) would reverse both their bad luck and Tenn. Tech's good luck. We'll see if Miami (Ohio) manages to pull off that tough task or if Tenn. Tech keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Fred C. Yager Stadium, Ohio

Fred C. Yager Stadium, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.