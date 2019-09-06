Watch Miami (Ohio) vs. Tenn. Tech: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Miami (OH) vs. Tennessee Tech football game
Who's Playing
Miami (Ohio) (home) vs. Tenn. Tech (away)
Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 0-1-0; Tenn. Tech 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Miami (Ohio) 6-6-0; Tenn. Tech 1-10-0;
What to Know
Miami (Ohio) will be playing in front of their home fans against Tenn. Tech at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Tenn. Tech should still be riding high after a win, while Miami (Ohio) will be looking to right the ship.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for the RedHawks last week, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 14-38 defeat to Iowa. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Miami (Ohio) of the 21-45 loss they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Sept. 3 of 2016.
Meanwhile, Tenn. Tech gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They dodged a bullet, finishing off Samford 59-58. Yes, you read that final score correctly. And yes, they were playing football.
Miami (Ohio)'s loss took them down to 0-1 while Tenn. Tech's victory pulled them up to 1-0. A win for Miami (Ohio) would reverse both their bad luck and Tenn. Tech's good luck. We'll see if Miami (Ohio) manages to pull off that tough task or if Tenn. Tech keeps their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fred C. Yager Stadium, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
USC vs. Stanford odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's USC vs. Stanford game 10,000 times.
-
Boise St. vs. Marshall odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Boise State vs. Marshall game 10,000...
-
Wake Forest vs. Rice odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Rice vs. Wake Forest game 10,000 times
-
Virginia vs. W&M odds, top expert picks
Emory Hunt is on a hot streak picking college football
-
ASU vs. Sacramento St. odds, picks, sims
Mike Tierney has crushed his college football spread picks for SportsLine
-
Stanford QB Costello ruled out vs. USC
Costello suffered a head injury late in the first half vs. Northwestern