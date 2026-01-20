In the chaotic moments following the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, emotions spilled onto the field at Hard Rock Stadium. ESPN's postgame coverage showed Miami running back Mark Fletcher Jr. taking a swing at Indiana defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker as the teams shook hands following the Hoosiers' 27-21 victory Monday night.

The footage showed the two players exchanging words before Fletcher swung his right arm in Tucker's direction. A Miami assistant coach quickly stepped between them and pushed Fletcher away. It was unclear from the video whether the punch connected.

The altercation came moments after Indiana completed an undefeated season and won the first national championship in program history. The cause of the confrontation was not immediately known, and neither school commented publicly on the incident late Monday.

Fletcher played a key role in keeping Miami competitive. The junior running back rushed 17 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns, including a 57-yard score early in the second half that cut into Indiana's lead. Miami remained within one score late in the fourth quarter before the Hoosiers sealed the victory with a late interception.

Fletcher spoke with the media after the loss, but video of the incident didn't surface until after his interviews had concluded.