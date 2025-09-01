We have an early contender for college football's best catch of the 2025 season. The jaw-dropping grab was courtesy of Miami Hurricanes wideout CJ Daniels, whose one-handed, 20-yard touchdown reception gave Miami a 14-7 halftime lead over Notre Dame.

The score was tied before Daniels made an incredible play on a pass that could have been picked off by Notre Dame safety Adon Shuler. But instead of a big play for the Irish, it was a momentum-changing touchdown for Daniels, a well-traveled senior who spent his first four seasons in college at Liberty before playing for LSU last fall.

The score also featured a gusty throw from Miami quarterback Carson Beck, who was under heavy duress before heaving his pass toward the end zone. Beck, who spent his first four seasons at Georgia, opened his Miami career with a pair of first-half passing touchdowns.

Daniels' catch occurred one day after Florida receiver Vernell Brown II and Pitt wideout Cataurus "Blue" Hicks made similarly incredible one-handed grabs. Brown's diving play went for 41 yards in an eventual 55-0 win over Long Island, while Hicks' one-handed touchdown helped lead the Panthers to a 61-9 victory over Duquesne. Daniels is surely hoping that his one-handed score will help Miami post its second straight win over Notre Dame.