WATCH: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh delivers morning announcements for old elementary school
Harbaugh made a virtual visit to his old elementary school in Ohio
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh surprised students at his old stomping grounds in Bowling Green, Ohio, Monday morning by delivering a surprise message. Speaking on camera to the students of St. Aloysius Catholic School in Bowling Green, Ohio, Harbaugh led the school in their morning prayer and pledge of allegiance. Harbaugh, along with his brother, Jim, attended St. Aloysius while their father, Jack, was an assistant coach at Bowling Green in the late 1960s and early '70s.
A video of Harbaugh delivering the morning announcements can be seen below. Like other students across the country, kids at St. Aloysius are currently working from home with the COVID-19 pandemic still forcing many family to shelter in place. Per ESPN, the concept of Harbaugh delivering the announcements came from Tom Konecny, who has three children at the school and ties to both Bowling Green and Michigan. Konecny emailed Jack, who let him know Jim would be happy to deliver the message.
Of course, even though the school is in Ohio, Harbaugh wouldn't be doing his thing if he didn't incorporate a little Michigan slant into his video. The coach started off with his usual question: "Who could possibly have it better than us?"
"The answer to that is nobody. So do that again with me. Who's got it better than us? Nobody," he said, adding later "Attack this day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind."
And, of course, Harbaugh ended the video with a "Go Blue!"
