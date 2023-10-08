No. 2 Michigan's defense wasted no time in making its presence felt Saturday against Minnesota. Defensive back Will Johnson intercepted Golden Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis on the game's opening play from scrimmage, taking it the other way for a touchdown and giving the Wolverines the early lead. When players decided to celebrate the pick-six, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh wasn't going to miss out.

The television broadcast showed Harbaugh joining his players as they posed for a celebration after the play, making for a viral moment early on in the Big Ten primetime clash between the Wolverines and Golden Gophers. For a coach known to preach a business-like approach to his players, Harbaugh certainly was able to show a bit of levity when the time was right.

Harbaugh is coaching in just his third game of the season. He served a school-imposed suspension for Michigan's three non-conference games to open the 2023 campaign for being untruthful with NCAA investigators concerning alleged violations that occurred under his watch. Nonetheless, the Wolverines didn't miss a beat during his absence, and have a prime chance to move to 6-0 after opening Big Ten play with wins against Rutgers and Nebraska.

Michigan is in its ninth season under Harbaugh, who is 76-25 overall. His Michigan resume includes two Big Ten championships and College Football Playoff berths each of the past two seasons as the Wolverines seek a Big Ten three-peat in 2023.