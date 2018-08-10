WATCH: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's acting appearance matches his on field intensity

Harbaugh's motivation in his appearance on 'Detroiters' was to be himself

USATSI

In his fourth year as the coach at Michigan, you know his mannerisms by now. He's intense. He scowls. And at times, he's a little quirky. 

So naturally, coach Jim Harbaugh was asked to do all three in his appearance on the Comedy Central series "Detroiters."

Check out one clip of Harbaugh participating in a charity fowling event. 

For good measure, Harbaugh tweeted out a GIF of his hat toss -- which just so happen to hit the poster advertising the event.

Harbaugh is true. Would LeBron James be good in pop-a-shot? After all, the mechanics are completely different than taking shots in the NBA

Michigan opens the 2018 football season on the road vs. Notre Dame on Sept. 1. 

College Football Writer

Barrett Sallee has been a member of the sports media in various aspects since 2001. He is currently a college football writer for CBS Sports, while also hosting on ESPNU on SiriusXM Radio channel 84, the... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories