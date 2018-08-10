WATCH: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's acting appearance matches his on field intensity

In his fourth year as the coach at Michigan, you know his mannerisms by now. He's intense. He scowls. And at times, he's a little quirky.

So naturally, coach Jim Harbaugh was asked to do all three in his appearance on the Comedy Central series "Detroiters."

Check out one clip of Harbaugh participating in a charity fowling event.

Coach Harbaugh always going for that W. pic.twitter.com/7S5GdN4rbU — Detroiters (@Detroiters) August 9, 2018

For good measure, Harbaugh tweeted out a GIF of his hat toss -- which just so happen to hit the poster advertising the event.

Tonight I’m on one of my favorite shows @Detroiters at 10:30ET on Comedy Central. Watch me Fowling for charity, I had a blast! (Yes, I got too into it.) pic.twitter.com/ZjrPUPSmwS — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) August 9, 2018

Harbaugh is true. Would LeBron James be good in pop-a-shot? After all, the mechanics are completely different than taking shots in the NBA.

Michigan opens the 2018 football season on the road vs. Notre Dame on Sept. 1.