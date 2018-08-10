WATCH: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's acting appearance matches his on field intensity
Harbaugh's motivation in his appearance on 'Detroiters' was to be himself
In his fourth year as the coach at Michigan, you know his mannerisms by now. He's intense. He scowls. And at times, he's a little quirky.
So naturally, coach Jim Harbaugh was asked to do all three in his appearance on the Comedy Central series "Detroiters."
Check out one clip of Harbaugh participating in a charity fowling event.
For good measure, Harbaugh tweeted out a GIF of his hat toss -- which just so happen to hit the poster advertising the event.
Harbaugh is true. Would LeBron James be good in pop-a-shot? After all, the mechanics are completely different than taking shots in the NBA.
Michigan opens the 2018 football season on the road vs. Notre Dame on Sept. 1.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Suspended LSU DB's appeal denied by NCAA
Fulton was a five-star prospect in the Class of 2016
-
Kansas State inks Snyder through 2022
Snyder has a 210-110-1 record in two stints at Kansas State
-
Oregon-Boise St. to play 3-game series
Boise State is 3-0 all-time against Oregon
-
LSU, FSU to meet in 2022, 2023
One game will be in New Orleans, the other Orlando
-
2018-19 preseason CFP, bowl projections
Jerry Palm projects how the 2018-19 college football bowls will fill out ahead of the seas...
-
Arrest made in burglary of Frost's home
Frost's house was burglarized on July 29