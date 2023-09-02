As No. 2 Michigan broke the huddle for a play to start its second offensive drive of the 2023 season on Saturday against East Carolina, the Wolverines paid tribute to suspended coach Jim Harbaugh. The 11 offensive players stood in a line and held up four fingers before scampering to their positions in a nod to Harbaugh, who wore No. 4 during his playing career at Michigan.

The drive resulted in Michigan's first touchdown of the game and delivered a message as the Wolverines began their first of three games without Harbaugh, who is slated to return to the sideline on Sept. 23 for Michigan's Big Ten opener against Rutgers.

Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy was also spotted exiting the team bus Saturday morning wearing a Harbaugh uniform with the word "free" written on tape and placed over Harbaugh's name.

Harbaugh is accused of providing false or misleading information to the NCAA, which is considered a Level I violation. The NCAA initially launched an investigation into alleged Level II violations made by Michigan's staff during an NCAA-mandated COVID-19 recruiting dead period 2021. Among them: Harbaugh contacted two prospects during the dead period and held Michigan practices with too many coaches on the field.

The ninth-year coach was initially expected to be suspended for four games before a resolution with the NCAA broke down. Michigan subsequently opted for a self-imposed three-game suspension.

Four different assistants are splitting head coaching duties for the Wolverines in Harbaugh's absence with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter handling the responsibilities against ECU.