WATCH: Michigan State DL Mike Panasiuk excites with crazy pick-six in Pinstripe Bowl

You never know what you're going to see during bowl season. It's as if this time of year takes everything that happens in the regular season and adds a new spice to it. For instance, when you watch this play from the Pinstripe Bowl between Michigan State and Wake Forest on Friday, you'll see quite the rarity: a defensive lineman scoring on a pick-six.

Now, defensive linemen intercepting passes and returning them for touchdowns isn't something you see every game, but that's what Michigan State's Mike Panasiuk did. What makes it rarer, though, is not just that the ball was deflected by a teammate and then off another player before Panasiuk got ahold of it. It's that the original deflection was caused by Panasiuk's brother Jacub Panasiuk.

The big man caught it off his teammate's back for the pick-six 😱 pic.twitter.com/dnhWaecNXJ — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 27, 2019

Even rarer? That Panasiuk is playing in a game at Yankee Stadium and is allowed to have facial hair. I guess the Yankees would have to give him $324 million to shave it off like they did Gerrit Cole. Of course, that's just as likely to happen as a 54-degree day in New York City on Dec. 27.

Panasiuk's score gave Michigan State a 10-7 lead, but the Spartans trailed Wake Forest 21-20 at halftime.