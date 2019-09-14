Watch Michigan State vs. Arizona State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Michigan State vs. Arizona State football game
Who's Playing
No. 18 Michigan State (home) vs. Arizona State (away)
Current Records: Michigan State 2-0-0; Arizona State 2-0-0
What to Know
Arizona State have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Michigan State at 4 p.m. ET at Spartan Stadium. Arizona State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.
The Sun Devils and Sacramento State couldn't quite live up to the 63.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Arizona State was able to grind out a solid victory over Sacramento State last Friday, winning 19-7. Arizona State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jayden Daniels, who passed for 304 yards and 1 touchdown, and Eno Benjamin, who picked up 69 yards on the ground on 24 carries and caught 4 passes for 94 yards.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 247 more yards than your opponent like Michigan State did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were the clear victor by a 51-17 margin over W. Michigan. That's another feather in the cap for Michigan State, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. The Sun Devils haven't allowed a rushing touchdown yet. As for the Spartans, they have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown, either. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Spartans are a big 15.5 point favorite against the Sun Devils.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Spartans, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 13 point favorite.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
Arizona State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 08, 2018 - Arizona State 16 vs. Michigan State 13
Weather
The current forecast: scattered clouds, with a temperature of 73 degrees.
