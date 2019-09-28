Watch Michigan State vs. Indiana: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 25 Michigan State (home) vs. Indiana (away)

Current Records: Michigan State 3-1-0; Indiana 3-1-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Indiana will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Get ready for a Big Ten battle as Indiana and Michigan State will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Spartan Stadium. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

We saw a pretty high 57-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. The Hoosiers put a hurting on Connecticut to the tune of 38-3. QB Peyton Ramsey and RB Stevie Scott III were among the main playmakers for Indiana as the former passed for 247 yards and three touchdowns and the latter rushed for 97 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries. Ramsey didn't help his team much against Ohio State two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, after losing to Northwestern the last time they met, Michigan State decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Everything went Michigan State's way against Northwestern last week as they made off with a 31-10 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Michigan State had established a 24-3 advantage.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Hoosiers and the Spartans clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.99

Odds

The Spartans are a big 14-point favorite against the Hoosiers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Michigan State have won three out of their last four games against Indiana.

Sep 22, 2018 - Michigan State 35 vs. Indiana 21

Oct 21, 2017 - Michigan State 17 vs. Indiana 9

Oct 01, 2016 - Indiana 24 vs. Michigan State 21

Oct 24, 2015 - Michigan State 52 vs. Indiana 26

Weather

The current forecast: overcast, with a temperature of 62 degrees.