Watch Michigan State vs. Penn State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Michigan State vs. Penn State football game
Who's Playing
Michigan State (home) vs. No. 6 Penn State (away)
Current Records: Michigan State 4-3-0; Penn State 7-0-0
What to Know
Penn State lost both of their matches to Michigan State last season, on scores of 27-24 and 21-17, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Penn State and Michigan State will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spartan Stadium. The Nittany Lions are currently enjoying a seven-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
The Nittany Lions were able to grind out a solid victory over Michigan last week, winning 28-21. QB Sean Clifford was slinging it as he passed for 182 yards and three TDs on 25 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Clifford's 53-yard TD bomb to WR KJ Hamler in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, if Michigan State was expecting to get some payback for the 30-6 loss against Wisconsin the last time they met in September of 2016, then they were left disappointed. Michigan State was completely outmatched, falling 38 to nothing to Wisconsin. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Spartans.
Penn State's win lifted them to 7-0 while Michigan State's loss dropped them down to 4-3. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Spartans are stumbling into the contest with the 16th fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only six on the season. To make matters even worse for the Spartans, the Nittany Lions enter the matchup with 36 overall touchdowns, good for eighth best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in Penn State's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nittany Lions are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Spartans.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Michigan State have won three out of their last four games against Penn State.
- Oct 13, 2018 - Michigan State 21 vs. Penn State 17
- Nov 04, 2017 - Michigan State 27 vs. Penn State 24
- Nov 26, 2016 - Penn State 45 vs. Michigan State 12
- Nov 28, 2015 - Michigan State 55 vs. Penn State 16
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
CFB DFS, Week 9: Best lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Thank you for Big 12's spread offense
Alabama and LSU are winning through the air as opposed to traditionally doing so in the trenches
-
Florida-Georgia to stay in Jacksonville
The event has become one of college football's best neutral-site experiences
-
Notre Dame vs Michigan odds, expert pick
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Wolverines and Fighting Irish.
-
USC vs. Colorado odds, expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of USC football.
-
LSU vs Auburn odds, expert picks
SEC specialist Barrett Sallee is on a hot streak picking LSU and Auburn games.
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game