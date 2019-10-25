Watch Michigan State vs. Penn State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Michigan State (home) vs. No. 6 Penn State (away)

Current Records: Michigan State 4-3-0; Penn State 7-0-0

What to Know

Penn State lost both of their matches to Michigan State last season, on scores of 27-24 and 21-17, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Penn State and Michigan State will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spartan Stadium. The Nittany Lions are currently enjoying a seven-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

The Nittany Lions were able to grind out a solid victory over Michigan last week, winning 28-21. QB Sean Clifford was slinging it as he passed for 182 yards and three TDs on 25 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Clifford's 53-yard TD bomb to WR KJ Hamler in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, if Michigan State was expecting to get some payback for the 30-6 loss against Wisconsin the last time they met in September of 2016, then they were left disappointed. Michigan State was completely outmatched, falling 38 to nothing to Wisconsin. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Spartans.

Penn State's win lifted them to 7-0 while Michigan State's loss dropped them down to 4-3. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Spartans are stumbling into the contest with the 16th fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only six on the season. To make matters even worse for the Spartans, the Nittany Lions enter the matchup with 36 overall touchdowns, good for eighth best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in Penn State's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Spartans.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Michigan State have won three out of their last four games against Penn State.