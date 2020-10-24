Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Michigan State

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are 0-5 against the Michigan State Spartans since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. They will face off at noon ET Oct. 24 at Spartan Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. Coming off of an uninspired 2-10 last-season record, RU has set their aspirations higher this year. Meanwhile, MSU was on the positive side of.500 (7-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Scarlet Knights ranked second worst in the nation with respect to overall offensive touchdowns last season, where the squad accrued only 18. The Spartans experienced some struggles of their own as they were 15th worst when it came to rushing touchdowns last season, with the team coming up with only 12 overall (bottom 89%). It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

The RU sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a big 11-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Spartans slightly, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Michigan State have won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last six years.