Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ No. 10 Michigan State

Last Season Records: Michigan State 11-2; Western Michigan 8-5

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 2 at Spartan Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Spartans ended up 11-2 last season and capped things off with a win over the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Peach Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. While WMU was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-5.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: MSU was sixth best in the nation in sacks, finishing the 2021 season with 42. The Broncos were completely their equal: they also ranked sixth in the nation in sacks, closing the year with 42 overall. With that kind of ball pressure, don't be surprised if there are a lot of short passes in this one.

MSU has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a big 20-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Michigan State have won all of the games they've played against Western Michigan in the last eight years.