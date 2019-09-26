Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Michigan vs. Rutgers football game
Who's Playing
No. 20 Michigan (home) vs. Rutgers (away)
Current Records: Michigan 2-1-0; Rutgers 1-2-0
What to Know
Rutgers is 0-4 against Michigan since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Get ready for a Big Ten battle as Rutgers and Michigan will face off at noon ET at Michigan Stadium. The Scarlet Knights are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.
It was a hard-fought contest, but the Scarlet Knights had to settle for a 30-16 loss against Boston College last week. One thing holding Rutgers back was the mediocre play of RB Isaih Pacheco, who did not have his best game; he rushed for 47 yards on 17 carries.
Meanwhile, Michigan was the 38-13 winner over Wisconsin when they last met October of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. Michigan has to be aching after a bruising 35-14 defeat to Wisconsin. The Wolverines were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28 to nothing.
These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Scarlet Knights are stumbling into the game with the 13th most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 219 on average. On the other hand, the Wolverines enter the matchup with only 135 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the nation. So the Rutgers squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wolverines are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.
Over/Under: 49
Series History
Michigan have won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last five years.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Michigan 42 vs. Rutgers 7
- Oct 28, 2017 - Michigan 35 vs. Rutgers 14
- Oct 08, 2016 - Michigan 78 vs. Rutgers 0
- Nov 07, 2015 - Michigan 49 vs. Rutgers 16
