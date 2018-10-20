WATCH: Michigan's Chase Winovich brings back 'little brother' comment after win against Michigan State
The defensive end didn't mince words after playing Michigan State
Michigan State had won eight of its last 10 meetings with Michigan, motivating a run sparked at least in part by the now-infamous "little brother" jab from ex-Wolverines running back Mike Hart back in 2007.
Following a 21-7 win over the Spartans in East Lansing on Saturday, Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich brought the jab back. "We knew they couldn't hang with us," Winovich told the Big Ten Network. "Sometimes your little brother starts acting up, and you just have to put them in [their] place."
It may have been a two-touchdown win, but this was a more dominating performance than the score let on. The Spartans had 94 yards at less than two yards per play. They were 0-for-12 on third downs. Granted, Michigan State doesn't have much going for it offensively and it won't have the best quarterback play the Wolverines will face this season, but those stats are no joke.
And it's a big win for Michigan, which hasn't had a habit of beating top-25 teams on the road. Yes, the Spartans still control the series over the last decade, but Michigan has never been quiet about its in-state rival.
