Watch Middle Tenn. vs. Duke: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. (home) vs. Duke (away)

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 1-1-0; Duke 1-1-0

What to Know

Middle Tenn. will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 6.5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will take on Duke at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams put up some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.

The Blue Raiders stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Michigan, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Middle Tenn. took down Tennessee State 45-26.

Last Saturday, Duke turned the game against NC A&T into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 574 yards to 236. Everything went Duke's way against NC A&T as they made off with a 45-13 win. The high-flying offensive effort was a definite turnaround from Duke's flat performance the matchup before.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-1. Middle Tenn. is 10th worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 220 on average. Duke has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 20th most penalties in the nation, having accrued 17 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium, Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium, Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: Facebook Live

Facebook Live Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blue Devils are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Blue Raiders.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.