Watch Middle Tenn. vs. FIU: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. (home) vs. FIU (away)

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 2-5; FIU 4-3

What to Know

A Conference USA battle is on tap between FIU and Middle Tenn. at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. FIU is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Panthers and UTEP last week was still a pretty decisive one as the Panthers wrapped it up with a 32-17 victory. RB Anthony Jones was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Panthers, as he picked up 102 yards on the ground on 15 carries and caught one pass for 61 yards.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. was the 30-13 winner over North Texas when they last met October of 2016. Last week? They had no such luck. It was a hard-fought contest, but the Blue Raiders had to settle for a 33-30 defeat against North Texas. This makes it the second loss in a row for Middle Tenn.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Panthers going off at just a 2-point favorite. True fans are the only ones betting on them, currently 2-5 ATS, to cover the spread.

When the two teams last met in October of last year, FIU beat Middle Tenn. by a goal, winning 24-21. Will the Panthers repeat their success, or do the Blue Raiders have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.99

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Blue Raiders.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won three out of their last four games against FIU.