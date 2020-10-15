Who's Playing

North Texas @ Middle Tenn.

Current Records: North Texas 1-3; Middle Tenn. 1-4

What to Know

After a four-game homestead, the North Texas Mean Green will be on the road. The Mean Green and the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders will face off in a Conference USA battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. North Texas has seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Middle Tenn. is surely hoping to exploit.

North Texas suffered a grim 49-21 defeat to the Charlotte 49ers last week. North Texas was down 35-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of WR Jaelon Darden, who caught 13 passes for three TDs and 244 yards.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last week Middle Tenn. sidestepped the FIU Panthers for a 31-28 win. The Blue Raiders' QB Asher O'Hara was on fire, passing for two TDs and 268 yards on 42 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 106 yards. This was the first time O'Hara has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. O'Hara's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Middle Tenn.'s defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Panthers' offensive line to sack the quarterback five times. It was a group effort with seven picking up one sack apiece.

Middle Tenn.'s victory lifted them to 1-4 while North Texas' loss dropped them down to 1-3. The Mean Green have been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 36 points per game. We'll see if the Blue Raiders can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro,, Tennessee

Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro,, Tennessee TV: STADIUM

STADIUM Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won two out of their last three games against North Texas.