Watch Middle Tenn. vs. UAB: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Middle Tennessee vs. UAB football game
Who's Playing
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (home) vs. UAB Blazers (away)
Current records: Middle Tenn. 8-4; UAB 9-3
What to Know
On Saturday UAB will take on Middle Tenn. at 1:30 p.m. Each week has meant fewer and fewer points for UAB in their past three games, so Middle Tenn. might be catching them at a good time.
UAB suffered a grim 27-3 defeat to Middle Tenn. the last time the two teams met. It was supposed to be a close game, and UAB was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.
As for Middle Tenn., they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Kentucky, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Middle Tenn. took their contest against UAB by a conclusive 27-3 score.
Middle Tenn.'s victory lifted them to 8-4 while UAB's defeat dropped them down to 9-3. We'll see if Middle Tenn.'s success rolls on or if UAB are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium, Tennessee
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Blue Raiders are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Blazers.
This season, Middle Tenn. is 7-3-1 against the spread. As for UAB, they are 7-4-0 against the spread
Series History
Middle Tenn. and UAB both have 1 win in their last 2 games.
- 2018 - Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 27 vs. UAB Blazers 3
- 2017 - UAB Blazers 25 vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 23
