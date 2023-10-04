Who's Playing

Jacksonville State Gamecocks @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: Jacksonville State 4-1, Middle Tennessee 1-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders are set to square off in a Conference USA battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on October 4th at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. Jacksonville State will be strutting in after a victory while Middle Tennessee will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It may have taken the full four quarters to finish the job, but Jacksonville State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They took their game against Sam Houston 35-28. With that win, Jacksonville State brought their scoring average up to 27.6 points per game.

Meanwhile, Middle Tennessee gave up the first points and the most points on Thursday evening. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 31-10 to Western Kentucky. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Middle Tennessee in their matchups with Western Kentucky: they've now lost five in a row.

What a start it's been for Jacksonville State: they've won four of their first five matchups so far this season, giving them a stellar 4-1 record. To be fair, it's not like the team was facing the toughest opposition over that stretch, as it included 0-4 Sam Houston (Jacksonville State's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 30% over those games). Meanwhile, Middle Tennessee's defeat on Thursday dropped their record down to 1-4.

Jacksonville State will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the 3-point underdog.

Odds

Middle Tennessee is a 3-point favorite against Jacksonville State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 51.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.