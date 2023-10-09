Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 3-4, Middle Tennessee 1-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: CBS Sports Network

CBSSports.com or fuboTV

What to Know

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

There was early excitement for Louisiana Tech after they claimed the first score on Thursday, but it was Western Kentucky who ended up claiming the real prize. Louisiana Tech took a 35-28 hit to the loss column at the hands of Western Kentucky.

Louisiana Tech's loss came about despite a quality game from Tyre Shelton, who rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Jack Turner also deserves a shout-out for his two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Middle Tennessee's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. The contest between Middle Tennessee and Jacksonville State wasn't particularly close, with Middle Tennessee falling 45-30. Despite 162 more yards than Jacksonville State, Middle Tennessee couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

Middle Tennessee's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Elijah Metcalf, who picked up 115 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Terry Wilkins who rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown. One of Wilkins' best plays was a 75 yard sprint for a TD in the fourth quarter. Justin Olson also helped out as he racked up 124 receiving yards.

Even though they lost, the Blue Raiders were moving up and down the field and finished the game with 563 total yards. That's a new trend for Middle Tennessee: they were averaging 211 total yards per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've averaged 431.8.

With that loss, Louisiana Tech now has a losing record at 3-4. Middle Tennessee has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their first five matchups, which lines up perfectly with their 1-4 record this season.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the contest is expected to be close, with Middle Tennessee going off as just a three-point favorite. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Louisiana Tech.

Louisiana Tech steamrolled past Middle Tennessee in their previous meeting last November by a score of 40-24. The rematch might be a little tougher for Louisiana Tech since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Middle Tennessee is a 3-point favorite against Louisiana Tech, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 54.5 points.

Series History

Louisiana Tech has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Middle Tennessee.