Watch Middle Tennessee vs. UAB: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Conference USA championship game

Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (home) vs. UAB Blazers (away)

Current records: Middle Tennessee 8-4; UAB 9-3

What to Know

On Saturday UAB will take on Middle Tennessee at 1:30 p.m. Each week has meant fewer and fewer points for UAB in their past three games, so Middle Tennessee might be catching them at a good time.

UAB suffered a grim 27-3 defeat to Middle Tennessee just last week. It was supposed to be a close game, and UAB was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things happened.

As for Middle Tennessee, the Blue Raiders stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Kentucky before storming back against the Blazers.

Middle Tennessee's victory lifted them to 8-4 while UAB's defeat dropped them down to 9-3. We'll see if Middle Tennessee's success rolls on or if UAB are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium, Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium, Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Blue Raiders are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Blazers.

This season, Middle Tennessee is 7-3-1 against the spread. UAB is 7-4-0 against the spread

Series History

1-1.