Watch Middle Tennessee vs. UAB: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Conference USA championship game
How to watch Middle Tennessee vs. UAB title game
Who's Playing
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (home) vs. UAB Blazers (away)
Current records: Middle Tennessee 8-4; UAB 9-3
What to Know
On Saturday UAB will take on Middle Tennessee at 1:30 p.m. Each week has meant fewer and fewer points for UAB in their past three games, so Middle Tennessee might be catching them at a good time.
UAB suffered a grim 27-3 defeat to Middle Tennessee just last week. It was supposed to be a close game, and UAB was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things happened.
As for Middle Tennessee, the Blue Raiders stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Kentucky before storming back against the Blazers.
Middle Tennessee's victory lifted them to 8-4 while UAB's defeat dropped them down to 9-3. We'll see if Middle Tennessee's success rolls on or if UAB are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium, Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Blue Raiders are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Blazers.
This season, Middle Tennessee is 7-3-1 against the spread. UAB is 7-4-0 against the spread
Series History
1-1.
- 2018 - Middle Tennessee 27, UAB 3
- 2017 - UAB 25, Middle Tennessee 23
