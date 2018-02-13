WATCH: Mike Gundy promotes Oklahoma State basketball game with sexy sax song

Valentine's Day is Wednesday, and if you're in the Stillwater, Oklahoma area, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy wants you to attend the Cowboys' basketball game against Kansas State.

But this isn't just any promo. It's Gundy -- flowing mullet and all -- "playing" a soulful song on the sax that's guaranteed to get anybody in the mood (to attend a game).

Roses are red

Violets are blue

Our tickets are cheaper

Than dinner for two!



🎟️ https://t.co/6Tjs2oSPaf#okstate#LetsWorkpic.twitter.com/NfzZGPm5of — Oklahoma State (@OSUAthletics) February 13, 2018

This isn't the first time Gundy has committed 100 percent to promoting other Oklahoma State sports. Lest we forget that he also wore a singlet to promote the school's wrestling team (or that he went shirtless for a pep rally). The man is simply living his best life right now.

No. 1 #okstate wrestles No. 2 Penn State in a HUGE matchup in Gallagher-Iba Arena Sunday. Don't miss it! Tickets: https://t.co/jEx5nG6ezIpic.twitter.com/L057voXE0W — Mike Gundy (@CoachGundy) February 15, 2017

Gundy flirts with a new job every offseason, but there's no denying he's carved out one of the best fits in college football.