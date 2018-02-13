WATCH: Mike Gundy promotes Oklahoma State basketball game with sexy sax song

Gundy has become an amazing spokesperson for all of Oklahoma State's athletic events

Valentine's Day is Wednesday, and if you're in the Stillwater, Oklahoma area, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy wants you to attend the Cowboys' basketball game against Kansas State.

But this isn't just any promo. It's Gundy -- flowing mullet and all -- "playing" a soulful song on the sax that's guaranteed to get anybody in the mood (to attend a game). 

This isn't the first time Gundy has committed 100 percent to promoting other Oklahoma State sports. Lest we forget that he also wore a singlet to promote the school's wrestling team (or that he went shirtless for a pep rally). The man is simply living his best life right now. 

Gundy flirts with a new job every offseason, but there's no denying he's carved out one of the best fits in college football

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories