WATCH: Mike Gundy promotes Oklahoma State basketball game with sexy sax song
Gundy has become an amazing spokesperson for all of Oklahoma State's athletic events
Valentine's Day is Wednesday, and if you're in the Stillwater, Oklahoma area, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy wants you to attend the Cowboys' basketball game against Kansas State.
But this isn't just any promo. It's Gundy -- flowing mullet and all -- "playing" a soulful song on the sax that's guaranteed to get anybody in the mood (to attend a game).
Roses are red— Oklahoma State (@OSUAthletics) February 13, 2018
Violets are blue
Our tickets are cheaper
Than dinner for two!
🎟️ https://t.co/6Tjs2oSPaf#okstate#LetsWorkpic.twitter.com/NfzZGPm5of
This isn't the first time Gundy has committed 100 percent to promoting other Oklahoma State sports. Lest we forget that he also wore a singlet to promote the school's wrestling team (or that he went shirtless for a pep rally). The man is simply living his best life right now.
No. 1 #okstate wrestles No. 2 Penn State in a HUGE matchup in Gallagher-Iba Arena Sunday. Don't miss it! Tickets: https://t.co/jEx5nG6ezIpic.twitter.com/L057voXE0W— Mike Gundy (@CoachGundy) February 15, 2017
Gundy flirts with a new job every offseason, but there's no denying he's carved out one of the best fits in college football.
