WATCH: Mike Leach delivers impassioned rant about the perils of getting married

Don't you ever say Mike Leach isn't a romantic.

The Washington State coach is vying for a Pac 12 title this year, but one reporter put football aside and decided to ask the coach for wedding advice this week. That reporter, who is getting married in a little over a week, was gifted an outstanding rant from Leach about the perils of getting married.

It’s rivalry week. #WSU is one win away from the @pac12 title game.



But a reporter getting married in 9 days asked @Coach_Leach for wedding advice tonight, and Leach’s answer was incredible. I’m dying. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/alhOiWd9Tv — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) November 22, 2017

Leach's rant centers around how he believes most women tend to lose their minds in the process of planning a wedding, but he makes sure to provide advice on how to limit headaches and survive the entire process.

"It's just gonna go back and forth and they're gonna play keep away from you until after you're married. So what you need to do is you need to work late hours, be very nice and supportive but they're gonna play keep away from you and there's no answer you can give that's satisfactory."

Ultimately, though, Leach had a poignant warning for the reporter in love.

"In the end, you'll wish you eloped."

No word on how long Leach's wife, Sharon, will make him sleep on the couch.