It's hard to imagine a better start to a coaching tenure with a new program than defeating the defending national champions. Well, that's exactly what Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and his team did when they upset then-No. 6 LSU 44-34 on Saturday.

On the heels of the big upset win, the Mississippi State football team released a video on their social media platforms in which Leach urges for fans to hop on the team's bandwagon.

"Looking for a bandwagon? Hop on," Leach says in the video.

The video is absolute gold, but the Bulldogs are taking it one step further. In the tweet along with the video, the program also posted a link to an actual bandwagon application. In addition for fans' personal information, the application also asks questions like "Do you have any experience cheering for the Bulldogs" and "Reason for transfer."

Fans may be looking for a new team to root for if their favorite team isn't playing this fall as a result of COVID-19. In addition, Big Ten and Pac-12 schools won't be returning to the field until October, so temporary Bulldog fandom is even an option.

As Leach alludes to, this bandwagon may fill up very quickly. After all, not only did Mississippi State knock off LSU, but quarterback KJ Costello looked like an elite signal-caller as he threw for 623 yards and five touchdowns in the opener.

Mississippi State will look to keep its momentum trending upward as the Bulldogs take on Arkansas in Week 2 this coming weekend.