WATCH: Mike Riley surprises Nebraska players with Kendrick Lamar tickets
A concert is a nice way to break up preseason camp
Even with the elimination of two-a-days, preseason practice can be tough. Players need a break from time to time and Nebraska coach Mike Riley was happy to oblige. Not only did he give his players a day off, he surprised them with Kendrick Lamar tickets. Lamar is currently out on tour promoting "DAMN." and is stopping in Lincoln on Friday night. You can watch the video of the surprise below ...
It's a hell of a surprise, and the presentation was certainly more mild-mannered than the time former Huskers coach Bo Pelini scared the bejesus out of his team before surprising them with movie day.
