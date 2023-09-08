Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 1-0, Minnesota 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Huntington Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Huntington Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET at Huntington Bank Stadium. The pair come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Minnesota gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Thursday. They dodged a bullet and finished off Nebraska 13-10.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, who contributed seven in total. K Dragan Kesich launched a 0-yard kick between the uprights in the fourth quarter, which ended up accounting for the difference in the matchup. His longest was a 47-yard strike in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Eastern Michigan beat Howard 33-23 on Friday. The over/under was set at 55.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Looking ahead, Minnesota is the favorite in this one, and the experts expect to see them win by 20.5 points. They finished last season with a 7-6 record against the spread.

Minnesota ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 7-3 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $670.07. On the other hand, Eastern Michigan was 4-2 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 20.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.