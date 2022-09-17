Who's Playing

Colorado @ Minnesota

Current Records: Colorado 0-2; Minnesota 2-0

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are staying on the road to face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Buffaloes will be seeking to avenge the 30 to nothing loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 18 of last year.

The afternoon started off rough for Colorado last week, and it ended that way, too. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 41-10 to the Air Force Falcons. QB J.T. Shrout had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with a passing completion percentage of only 23.81%.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Minnesota's strategy against the Western Illinois Leathernecks last week. The Golden Gophers claimed a resounding 62-10 victory over WIU at home. With Minnesota ahead 31-3 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Minnesota's win lifted them to 2-0 while Colorado's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll find out if Minnesota can add another positive mark to their record or if the Buffaloes can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Minnesota's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Huntington Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Huntington Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $56.00

Odds

The Golden Gophers are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.