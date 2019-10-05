Watch Minnesota vs. Illinois: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Minnesota vs. Illinois football game
Who's Playing
Minnesota (home) vs. Illinois (away)
Current Records: Minnesota 4-0-0; Illinois 2-2-0
What to Know
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as Minnesota and Illinois will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium. Minnesota is coming into the game hot, having won four in a row.
Minnesota was able to grind out a solid win over Purdue last week, winning 38-31. QB Tanner Morgan and WR Rashod Bateman were among the main playmakers for the Golden Gophers as the former passed for 396 yards and four touchdowns and the latter caught six passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Bateman didn't help his team much against Ga. Southern three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Two weeks ago, Illinois was out to avenge their 54-35 loss to Nebraska from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Illinois didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 42-38 to Nebraska. It was a tough break for the Fighting Illini, who improved upon an already decent score from three weeks ago but lost both times.
The Golden Gophers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 0-2-1 against the spread when favored.
The Golden Gophers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 55-31 punch to the gut against the Fighting Illini when the two teams last met in November of last year. Maybe the Golden Gophers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TCF Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
Odds
The Golden Gophers are a big 14-point favorite against the Fighting Illini.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 57
Series History
Minnesota have won three out of their last four games against Illinois.
- Nov 03, 2018 - Illinois 55 vs. Minnesota 31
- Oct 21, 2017 - Minnesota 24 vs. Illinois 17
- Oct 29, 2016 - Minnesota 40 vs. Illinois 17
- Nov 21, 2015 - Minnesota 32 vs. Illinois 23
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
CFB DFS, Week 6: Best lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Cincinnati trolls UCF on Twitter
Cincinnati had jokes on Twitter after it defeated UCF on Friday
-
Cincinnati takes down No. 18 UCF
Cincinnati claimed its first regular season win over a ranked opponent since 2009
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 6
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 6 of the 2019 college football season
-
Tennessee to start true freshman at QB
The Vols are making the big switch ahead of Saturday's game against No. 3 Georgia in Knoxville
-
Miami vs Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech game...
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game