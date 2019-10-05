Watch Minnesota vs. Illinois: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Minnesota (home) vs. Illinois (away)

Current Records: Minnesota 4-0-0; Illinois 2-2-0

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as Minnesota and Illinois will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium. Minnesota is coming into the game hot, having won four in a row.

Minnesota was able to grind out a solid win over Purdue last week, winning 38-31. QB Tanner Morgan and WR Rashod Bateman were among the main playmakers for the Golden Gophers as the former passed for 396 yards and four touchdowns and the latter caught six passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Bateman didn't help his team much against Ga. Southern three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Two weeks ago, Illinois was out to avenge their 54-35 loss to Nebraska from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Illinois didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 42-38 to Nebraska. It was a tough break for the Fighting Illini, who improved upon an already decent score from three weeks ago but lost both times.

The Golden Gophers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 0-2-1 against the spread when favored.

The Golden Gophers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 55-31 punch to the gut against the Fighting Illini when the two teams last met in November of last year. Maybe the Golden Gophers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: TCF Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

TCF Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Golden Gophers are a big 14-point favorite against the Fighting Illini.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 57

Series History

Minnesota have won three out of their last four games against Illinois.