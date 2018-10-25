Watch Minnesota vs. Indiana: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Minnesota vs. Indiana football game
Who's Playing
Minnesota Golden Gophers (home) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (away)
Current records: Minnesota 3-4; Indiana 4-4
What to Know
Indiana has been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Friday. They will square off against Minnesota at 8:00 p.m. on Friday. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Indiana going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.
Last Saturday, Indiana was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 28-33 to Penn St. Indiana got a solid performance out of Stevie Scott, who rushed for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Meanwhile, Minnesota has to be aching after a bruising 28-53 defeat to Nebraska. Minnesota's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it four losses in a row.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: TCF Bank Stadium, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Hoosiers are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Golden Gophers.
This season, Minnesota is 4-3-0 against the spread. As for Indiana, they are 3-5-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
Watch This Game Live
-
