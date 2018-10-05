Watch Minnesota vs. Iowa: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Minnesota vs. Iowa football game
Who's Playing
Minnesota Golden Gophers (home) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (away)
Current records: Minnesota 3-1; Iowa 3-1
What to Know
Iowa has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. They are packing up and heading on the road for their first away game this season. They face off against Minnesota on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Iowa doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7-point advantage in the spread.
After a big victory against Northern Iowa three weeks ago, Iowa came back down to earth. Iowa came up short against Wisconsin two weeks ago, falling 17-28. Iowa got a solid performance out of Nathan Stanley, who passed for 256 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
After a string of three wins, Minnesota's good fortune finally ran out. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 42-13 punch to the gut against Maryland. Minnesota was down by 35-13 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: TCF Bank Stadium, Minnesota
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Hawkeyes are a big 7 point favorite against the Golden Gophers.
This season, Minnesota is 3-1-0 against the spread. As for Iowa, they are 2-1-0 against the spread
Series History
Iowa has won all of the games they've played against Minnesota in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Iowa Hawkeyes 17 vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers 10
- 2016 - Minnesota Golden Gophers 7 vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 14
- 2015 - Iowa Hawkeyes 40 vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers 35
