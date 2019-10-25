Watch Minnesota vs. Maryland: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 17 Minnesota (home) vs. Maryland (away)

Current Records: Minnesota 7-0-0; Maryland 3-4-0

What to Know

Maryland fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. Maryland and Minnesota will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at TCF Bank Stadium. Maryland won both of their matches against Minnesota last season (31-24 and 42-13) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

The Terrapins might not have won anyway, but with 102 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot last week. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 34-28 to Indiana. A silver lining for Maryland was the play of RB Javon Leake, who rushed for 158 yards and two TDs on 23 carries. Leake put himself on the highlight reel with a 60-yard TD scramble in the second quarter. Leake has never finished with more yards this season.

Meanwhile, Minnesota might be getting used to good results now that the team has seven wins in a row. They steamrolled Rutgers 42-7. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Golden Gophers had established a 21 to nothing advantage.

Minnesota's win lifted them to 7-0 while Maryland's loss dropped them down to 3-4. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Golden Gophers rank 11th in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed per game, with only six on the season. Less enviably, the Terrapins are 13th worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 287.4 on average. So the Maryland squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: TCF Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

TCF Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Gophers are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Terrapins.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Maryland have won two out of their last three games against Minnesota.