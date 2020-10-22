Who's Playing

No. 14 Michigan @ No. 18 Minnesota

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Michigan Wolverines will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 24 at TCF Bank Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. Minnesota ended up 11-2 last season and capped things off with a win over the Auburn Tigers in the Outback Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. Likewise, Michigan finished a solid 9-3 in the regular season last year, but they are hoping to make up for a 35-16 defeat to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Citrus Bowl.

Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Golden Gophers were ninth best in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 184.2 on average. Michigan was not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they ranked 10th in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, closing the year allowing only 185.5 on average.

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TCF Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

TCF Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolverines are a 3-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Michigan have won both of the games they've played against Minnesota in the last six years.