Watch Minnesota vs. Northwestern: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Minnesota vs. Northwestern football game
Who's Playing
Minnesota Golden Gophers (home) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (away)
Current records: Minnesota 5-5; Northwestern 6-4
What to Know
Northwestern will challenge Minnesota on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are not about to give an easy one away.
Northwestern didn't have too many spare points in their matchup with Iowa last Saturday, but they still walked away with a 14-10 victory. No one put up better numbers for Northwestern than Isaiah Bowser, who brought his A game into the match. He rushed for 165 yards and 1 touchdown on 31 carries.
Meanwhile, everything went Minnesota's way against Purdue as they made off with a 41-10 win. The success represented a nice turnaround for Minnesota, who in their last game suffered a tough 55-31 defeat.
Everything came up roses for Northwestern against Minnesota the last time the two teams met as the squad secured a 39-0 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Northwestern since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: TCF Bank Stadium, Minnesota
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northwestern has won all of the games they've played against Minnesota in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Northwestern Wildcats 39 vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers 0
- 2016 - Minnesota Golden Gophers 29 vs. Northwestern Wildcats 12
- 2015 - Northwestern Wildcats 0 vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers 0
