Watch Minnesota vs. Penn State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Minnesota vs. Penn State football game
Who's Playing
No. 13 Minnesota (home) vs. No. 5 Penn State (away)
Current Records: Minnesota 8-0; Penn State 8-0
What to Know
The Minnesota Golden Gophers head home again on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 6.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at noon ET at TCF Bank Stadium after a week off. Each of these teams will be battling to keep their eight-game winning streak alive.
Minnesota ran circles around the Maryland Terrapins two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (498 yards vs. 192 yards) paid off. The Golden Gophers took their game with ease, bagging a 52-10 victory over Maryland. With Minnesota ahead 28-3 at the half, the contest was all but over already.
Meanwhile, Penn State made easy work of the Michigan State Spartans and carried off a 28-7 win. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (21) and coasted on those for the win.
Penn State's defense was a presence, and it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of CB Marquis Wilson and S Jaquan Brisker.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 8-0. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Minnesota comes into the matchup boasting the seventh fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at seven. But the Nittany Lions are even better: they enter the matchup with only four passing touchdowns allowed, good for best in the nation. We'll see if that edge gives the Nittany Lions a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: TCF Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $67.99
Odds
The Nittany Lions are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Penn State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 01, 2016 - Penn State 29 vs. Minnesota 26
-
