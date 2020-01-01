WATCH: Minnesota WR Tyler Johnson makes circus one-handed touchdown catch in Outback Bowl vs. Auburn

The calendar flipped to 2020 at midnight, and we already have one of the nominees for the catch of the year in the Outback Bowl in Tampa. Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson went up with and snagged a two-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Morgan in the back of the end zone with 32 seconds left in the first half. The touchdown gave the Gophers a 24-17 lead over the Tigers as the teams headed into the locker room.

It was Johnson's sixth catch in a first half that saw the 6-foot-2, 205-pound senior rack up 64 receiving yards.

Check out the highlight reel catch here:

Minnesota is looking to cap off a dream season that saw coach P.J. Fleck lead his team to an 9-0 start and a season finale against Wisconsin that served as a de facto Big Ten West Championship Game. The 10-2 Gophers didn't get over the hump, but a win over Auburn would secure their first season with more than 10 wins since 1904.

