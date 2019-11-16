Watch Miss. State vs. Alabama: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Miss. State (home) vs. No. 5 Alabama (away)

Current Records: Miss. State 4-5; Alabama 8-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are heading back home. They will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at noon ET on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field after a week off. Miss. State will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.

When you finish with 355 more yards than your opponent like the Bulldogs did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks by a conclusive 54-24 score. RB Kylin Hill had a dynamite game for Miss. State; he rushed for 234 yards and three TDs on 21 carries.

Meanwhile, Alabama was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 46-41 to the LSU Tigers. The losing side was boosted by RB Najee Harris, who rushed for 146 yards and one TD on 19 carries.

The Alabama defensive unit accumulated five sacks for a loss of 32 yards. The heavy lifting was done by LB Anfernee Jennings and DB Xavier McKinney, who each racked up two sacks.

Miss. State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 0-3 ATS when expected to lose.

Miss. State suffered a grim 24 to nothing defeat to Alabama when the two teams last met in November of last year. Maybe the Bulldogs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 18-point favorite against the Bulldogs.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Crimson Tide as a 21-point favorite.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

Alabama have won all of the games they've played against Miss. State in the last five years.