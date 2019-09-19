Watch Miss. State vs. Kentucky: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Mississippi State vs. Kentucky football game
Who's Playing
Miss. State (home) vs. Kentucky (away)
Current Records: Miss. State 2-1-0; Kentucky 2-1-0
What to Know
Miss. State will be playing at home against Kentucky at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
The point spread favored Miss. State last week, but luck did not. They fell to Kansas State 24-31. The Bulldogs got a solid performance out of QB Garrett Shrader, who rushed for 82 yards and 1 touchdown on 10 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Shrader didn't help his team much against So. Miss two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, after a dominant win in their game, Kentucky was humbled. They took a 21-29 hit to the loss column at the hands of Florida. Kentucky might have entered gameday a little too confident, resting on the laurels of their win against Florida when they last met Sept. of last year.
Miss. State found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 7-28 punch to the gut against Kentucky when the two teams met last season. Maybe the Bulldogs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a solid 6 point favorite against the Wildcats.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Miss. State and Kentucky both have two wins in their last four games.
- Sep 22, 2018 - Kentucky 28 vs. Miss. State 7
- Oct 21, 2017 - Miss. State 45 vs. Kentucky 7
- Oct 22, 2016 - Kentucky 40 vs. Miss. State 38
- Oct 24, 2015 - Miss. State 42 vs. Kentucky 16
