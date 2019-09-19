Watch Miss. State vs. Kentucky: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Miss. State (home) vs. Kentucky (away)

Current Records: Miss. State 2-1-0; Kentucky 2-1-0

What to Know

Miss. State will be playing at home against Kentucky at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread favored Miss. State last week, but luck did not. They fell to Kansas State 24-31. The Bulldogs got a solid performance out of QB Garrett Shrader, who rushed for 82 yards and 1 touchdown on 10 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Shrader didn't help his team much against So. Miss two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, after a dominant win in their game, Kentucky was humbled. They took a 21-29 hit to the loss column at the hands of Florida. Kentucky might have entered gameday a little too confident, resting on the laurels of their win against Florida when they last met Sept. of last year.

Miss. State found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 7-28 punch to the gut against Kentucky when the two teams met last season. Maybe the Bulldogs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, Starkville, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 6 point favorite against the Wildcats.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Miss. State and Kentucky both have two wins in their last four games.