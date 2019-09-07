Watch Miss. State vs. So. Miss: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Miss. State (home) vs. So. Miss (away)

Current Records: Miss. State 1-0-0; So. Miss 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Miss. State 8-5-0; So. Miss 6-5-0;

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, So. Miss will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will take on Miss. State on the road at 3:30 p.m. ET at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. So. Miss will be seeking to avenge the 16-34 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 5 of 2015.

When you finish with 206 more yards than your opponent like the Golden Eagles did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their matchup against Alcorn State by a conclusive 38-10 score. QB Jack Abraham did work as he accumulated 293 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD.

Meanwhile, Miss. State won the last time they faced Louisiana, and things went their way last Saturday, too. Miss. State came out on top against Louisiana by a score of 38-28.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Two last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: So. Miss was third in the nation in yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 278.8 on average. As for the Bulldogs, they ranked first in the nation in touchdowns allowed, closing the season allowing only 15 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, Mississippi TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.75

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 16.5 point favorite against the Golden Eagles.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 51

Series History

Miss. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.