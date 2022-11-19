Who's Playing

ETSU @ Mississippi State

Current Records: ETSU 3-7; Mississippi State 6-4

What to Know

The ETSU Buccaneers will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at noon ET Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Buccaneers had to settle for a 20-17 loss against the Western Carolina Catamounts last week.

Meanwhile, MSU entered their game against the Georgia Bulldogs last week without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. MSU suffered a grim 45-19 defeat to UGA. No one had a standout game offensively for MSU, but they got one touchdown from QB Will Rogers.

ETSU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 39-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 38.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.