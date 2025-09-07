College football rivalries can make people do some funny things. In the case of the Border War, one Missouri fan passed up a chance at big money to send a message to Kansas.

During the two-minute timeout at Faurot Field, one Mizzou fan had the chance to kick a 45-yard field goal for $25,000. That's a lot of money, but the fan decided to throw away his shot at a big payday in the name of spite.

Instead of booting the ball toward the uprights, the fan turned and kicked the ball directly toward the Kansas sideline. He then lifted up his shirt to reveal what was apparently a colorful message for the Jayhawks before running off the field.

Giving up your chance at $25,000 is a bold move, but perhaps this fan was just being realistic about his chances of nailing a field goal that isn't even a lock for many FBS kickers. Regardless of what you may think about his decision, that fan won't be forgotten anytime soon.

Besides, this is just what happens when you reignite a bitter rivalry after 14 years. What used to be an annual battle between the Tigers and Jayhawks went by the wayside when Missouri left for the SEC in 2012, but the vitriol clearly didn't go anywhere.

The fan may not have gone home $25,000 richer, but he did leave the stadium with a win. Missouri beat its longtime rival in a shootout, 42-31, as the Tigers piled up 588 yards of total offense.