Who's Playing

Florida Gators @ No. 9 Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Florida 5-5, Missouri 8-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri

Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $40.00

What to Know

The Florida Gators and the Missouri Tigers are set to square off in a SEC East battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 18th at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. Florida is limping into the match on a three-game losing streak.

Last Saturday, Florida lost to LSU on the road by a decisive 52-35 margin. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Florida in their matchups with LSU: they've now lost five in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Trevor Etienne, who rushed for 99 yards and three touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of Graham Mertz, who threw for 311 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Missouri put the finishing touches on their third blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They blew past Tennessee, posting a 36-7 win at home.

Brady Cook and Cody Schrader were among the main playmakers for Missouri as the former threw for 275 yards and a touchdown while completing 75% of his passes and the latter gained 321 total yards and a touchdown. Schrader is on a roll when it comes to rushing yards, as he's now rushed for 100 or more in the last three games he's played. Daylan Carnell got in on the action as well, converting a pick into a touchdown.

LSU's win bumped their season record to 7-3 while Florida's defeat dropped theirs to 5-5.

Florida will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 11.5-point underdog. Currently 7-3 against the spread, Missouri has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Florida is only 3-7 ATS.

Florida beat Missouri 24-17 in their previous matchup back in October of 2022. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Missouri's Nathaniel Peat, who rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will Florida still be able to contain him? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Missouri is a big 11.5-point favorite against Florida, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 57.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Missouri.