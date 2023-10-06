Who's Playing

No. 23 LSU Tigers @ No. 21 Missouri Tigers

Current Records: LSU 3-2, Missouri 5-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri

Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The LSU Tigers and the Missouri Tigers are set to square off in an SEC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on October 7th at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard on Saturday.

The point spread favored LSU last Saturday, but luck did not. They fell to Ole Miss 55-49.

LSU's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jayden Daniels, who threw for 414 yards and four touchdowns while completing 75% of his passes, and also rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown. Those 414 passing yards set a new season-high mark for Daniels. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from Brian Thomas Jr., who picked up 124 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Missouri put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their undefeated season alive. They enjoyed a cozy 38-21 victory over Vanderbilt.

Brady Cook had a dynamite game for Missouri, throwing for 395 yards and four touchdowns while completing 80.5% of his passes for a total passer efficiency rating of 193.6. The team also got some help courtesy of Luther Burden III, who picked up 140 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Missouri's victory bumped their season record to 5-0 while LSU's loss dropped theirs to 3-2.

As mentioned, LSU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (a stretch that saw them go 2-3 against the spread).

Odds

LSU is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Missouri, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 63.5 points.

Series History

Missouri and LSU both have 1 win in their last 2 games.