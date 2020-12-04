Who's Playing

Arkansas @ Missouri

Current Records: Arkansas 3-5; Missouri 4-3

What to Know

The Arkansas Razorbacks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Missouri Tigers and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 27 of 2015. Arkansas will take on Mizzou at noon ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field after a week off. Mizzou will be strutting in after a victory while the Razorbacks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was a hard-fought game, but Arkansas had to settle for a 27-24 loss against the LSU Tigers two weeks ago. A silver lining for Arkansas was the play of QB Feleipe Franks, who passed for one TD and 339 yards on 26 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 43 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Franks' 65-yard TD bomb to WR Treylon Burks in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Mizzou got themselves on the board against the Vanderbilt Commodores last week, but Vanderbilt never followed suit. Mizzou put a hurting on Vanderbilt at home to the tune of 41 to nothing. That 41-point margin sets a new team best for Mizzou on the season. RB Larry Rountree III had a stellar game for Mizzou as he rushed for three TDs and 160 yards on 21 carries.

Mizzou's defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Commodores' offensive line to sack the QB four times for a total loss of 23 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

The Razorbacks are expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Arkansas is now 3-5 while Mizzou sits at 4-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Arkansas enters the matchup having picked the ball off 13 times, good for second in the nation. But Mizzou ranks 14th in the nation when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only two on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri

Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a 3-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Missouri have won four out of their last five games against Arkansas.