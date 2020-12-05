Who's Playing

Arkansas @ Missouri

Current Records: Arkansas 3-5; Missouri 4-3

What to Know

The Arkansas Razorbacks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Missouri Tigers and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 27 of 2015. Arkansas will take on Mizzou at noon ET Saturday at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field after a week off. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

It was a hard-fought contest, but the Razorbacks had to settle for a 27-24 defeat against the LSU Tigers two weeks ago. Despite the loss, Arkansas got a solid performance out of QB Feleipe Franks, who passed for one TD and 339 yards on 26 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 43 yards. Franks' 65-yard touchdown toss to WR Treylon Burks in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

Meanwhile, Mizzou got themselves on the board against the Vanderbilt Commodores last week, but Vanderbilt never followed suit. Mizzou claimed a resounding 41 to nothing victory over the Commodores at home. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 21 to nothing. RB Larry Rountree III had a stellar game for Mizzou as he rushed for three TDs and 160 yards on 21 carries.

Mizzou's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Vanderbilt's offensive line to sack the quarterback four times for a total loss of 23 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

Arkansas is now 3-5 while Mizzou sits at 4-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Arkansas enters the game having picked the ball off 13 times, good for third in the nation. But Mizzou ranks 14th in the nation when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only two on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri

Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Missouri have won four out of their last five games against Arkansas.