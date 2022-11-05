Who's Playing

Kentucky @ Missouri

Current Records: Kentucky 5-3; Missouri 4-4

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats are 6-1 against the Missouri Tigers since September of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. UK and Mizzou will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. The Wildcats are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

UK played a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 44-6 blowout to the Tennessee Volunteers last week. UK was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 27-6. Their only offensive touchdown came from RB Chris Rodriguez Jr..

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Mizzou has finally found some success away from home. They walked away with a 23-10 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks last week. The team accrued 17 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Mizzou QB Brady Cook was slinging it as he accumulated 224 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 53 yards. Cook had some trouble finding his footing against the Vanderbilt Commodores two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Tigers' defense was a presence as well, as it got past USC's offensive line to sack QB Spencer Rattler four times for a total loss of 28 yards. Leading the way was DL Isaiah McGuire and his two sacks. McGuire now has three sacks this season.

The Wildcats are now 5-3 while Mizzou sits at 4-4. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: UK comes into the matchup boasting the 10th fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at seven. But Mizzou is even better: they rank third in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only six on the season. We'll see if that edge gives Mizzou a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri

Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 1-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kentucky have won six out of their last seven games against Missouri.