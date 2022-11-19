Who's Playing

New Mexico State @ Missouri

Current Records: New Mexico State 4-5; Missouri 4-6

What to Know

The New Mexico State Aggies will take on the Missouri Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. New Mexico State should still be riding high after a win, while Mizzou will be looking to right the ship.

The Aggies were completely in charge last week, breezing past the Lamar Cardinals 51-14 at home. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 37 to nothing. New Mexico State QB Diego Pavia did work as he passed for two TDs and 112 yards on 17 attempts in addition to picking up 81 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: the Tigers lost to the Tennessee Volunteers last week, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 66-24. Mizzou was down 49-24 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Brady Cook put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for two TDs and 217 yards on 32 attempts in addition to picking up 106 yards on the ground. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Cook has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

New Mexico State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 29-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.

New Mexico State is now 4-5 while the Tigers sit at 4-6. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Aggies come into the game boasting the eighth fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at nine. Mizzou is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 30th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 13 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri

Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 29-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 27.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.