Watch Missouri vs. Ole Miss: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Missouri (home) vs. Ole Miss (away)

Current Records: Missouri 4-1-0; Ole Miss 3-3-0

What to Know

Ole Miss is staring down a pretty large 12-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's game. Get ready for an SEC battle as Ole Miss and Missouri will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

We saw a pretty high 64-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. The Rebels made easy work of Vanderbilt last week and carried off a 31-6 victory. QB John Rhys Plumlee did work as he rushed for 165 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries.

Meanwhile, Missouri might be getting used to good results now that the squad has four wins in a row. Everything went their way against Troy as they made off with a 42-10 win. The Missouri offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the contest anyway.

Their wins bumped the Rebels to 3-3 and Missouri to 4-1. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Ole Miss are stumbling into the matchup with the 12th most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 295.70 on average. On the other hand, Missouri enters the matchup with only 3 passing touchdowns allowed, good for second best in the nation. So the Ole Miss squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri

Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 12-point favorite against the Rebels.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.