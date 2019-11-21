Watch Missouri vs. Tennessee: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Missouri vs. Tennessee football game
Who's Playing
Missouri (home) vs. Tennessee (away)
Current Records: Missouri 5-5; Tennessee 5-5
What to Know
The Tennessee Volunteers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Missouri Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. Tennessee is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Mizzou is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.
The Volunteers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Kentucky Wildcats two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 17-13 victory. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the the first quarter to overcome a 13 to nothing deficit.
Meanwhile, Mizzou ended up a good deal behind the Florida Gators when they played last week, losing 23-6. QB Kelly Bryant had a pretty forgettable game: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 5.23 yards per passing attempt.
Tennessee's victory lifted them to 5-5 while Missouri's defeat dropped them down to 5-5. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Mizzou enters the game with only 165.9 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for sixth best in the nation. As for Tennessee, they come into the matchup boasting the 18th fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at 11. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a 4-point favorite against the Volunteers.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Missouri and Tennessee both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 17, 2018 - Missouri 50 vs. Tennessee 17
- Nov 11, 2017 - Missouri 50 vs. Tennessee 17
- Nov 19, 2016 - Tennessee 63 vs. Missouri 37
- Nov 21, 2015 - Tennessee 19 vs. Missouri 8
