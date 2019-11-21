Watch Missouri vs. Tennessee: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Missouri (home) vs. Tennessee (away)

Current Records: Missouri 5-5; Tennessee 5-5

What to Know

The Tennessee Volunteers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Missouri Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. Tennessee is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Mizzou is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.

The Volunteers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Kentucky Wildcats two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 17-13 victory. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the the first quarter to overcome a 13 to nothing deficit.

Meanwhile, Mizzou ended up a good deal behind the Florida Gators when they played last week, losing 23-6. QB Kelly Bryant had a pretty forgettable game: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 5.23 yards per passing attempt.

Tennessee's victory lifted them to 5-5 while Missouri's defeat dropped them down to 5-5. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Mizzou enters the game with only 165.9 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for sixth best in the nation. As for Tennessee, they come into the matchup boasting the 18th fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at 11. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri

Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a 4-point favorite against the Volunteers.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Missouri and Tennessee both have two wins in their last four games.